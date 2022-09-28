Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin set to miss 3-4 weeks with calf injury

Hector Bellerin is the latest player to be ruled out by Barcelona after suffering a calf injury.

The right-back underwent tests on the problem this morning and has joined Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo in the sidelines.

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Héctor Bellerín has an injury to the soleus muscle in his left calf. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return. “Bellerín, who has made two appearances this season, felt some discomfort in his calf in Tuesday’s training session.”

Relevo are reporting that Bellerin will miss “3-4 weeks” which means he will miss both Champions League games against Inter and El Clasico.

Bellerin’s injury leaves Xavi short of options at right-back, although Sergi Roberto is thought to be ready to return for the Catalans after Achilles trouble.