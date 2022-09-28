PSG chief suggests UEFA investigate Barcelona’s summer dealings

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona aren’t really the best of friends. Both do their finances in interesting and different ways, and that seems to bother the French club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaif. The manner in which Barcelona conducted themselves this summer wasn’t in line with the squeaky clean business of PSG apparently.

In an interview with Politico, the PSG pres was asked if the Barcelona dealings that allowed them to sign a few big names over the summer was fair.

“Is this fair? No, it’s not fair. ... Is it legal? I’m not sure,” he said. “If they allow them, others will do the same. UEFA of course have their own [financial] regulations. For sure they’re going to look at everything.” Al-Khelaif | Source

PSG calling Barca out for sketch finances is hilarious and hyprocritical, so I’ll take more of it, please.