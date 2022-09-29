Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo not giving up World Cup dream yet - report

Ronald Araujo is reportedly not giving up on his dream of featuring for Uruguay at the World Cup despite undergoing surgery this week.

Barcelona have confirmed the defender has undergone successful surgery on a thigh injury and it’s thought he will be out for around three months.

Diario Sport are reporting that Araujo is in good spirits after his operation and is “convinced” he has a chance of making it to the World Cup.

The defender has come back early from injury before and is not ruling out being part of the Uruguay squad for the competition.

Uruguay’s first game in the tournament is on November 24 against South Korea which means it’s still difficult to see the defender being recovered in time.

The report also adds that while Araujo hasn’t completely given up on the World Cup his “absolute priority” is to make a full recovery and he won’t take any risks.