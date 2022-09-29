Héctor Bellerín has a calf injury - FC Barcelona

Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Héctor Bellerín has an injury to the soleus muscle in his left calf. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.

Ronald Araujo undergoes successful surgery in Finland - FC Barcelona

The first team player Ronald Araujo has been operated on successfully for his adductor longus avulsion injury in his right thigh. The procedure was carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of the Club’s medical services in Turku, Finland. The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.

International week, player by player - FC Barcelona

There haven't been any FC Barcelona games in recent days, but 18 of the senior squad were kept more than bust with international fixtures. Here are the many ups and downs of the FIFA break.

Zubimendi contract renewal could take him out of Barça's hands - SPORT

Sergio Busquets's decision to leave when his Barcelona contract expires next summer has forced the club to seek a long-term replacement on the market.

Barça Atletic coach Marquez: I am not counting on Pablo Torre much - SPORT

Rafa Marquez has had a great start to life as Barça Alletic coach. The Mexican has quickly made his mark on the team with an unbeaten start to the campaign five games in. In addition, Barça have not conceded in four matches.

Eduard Romeu: Messi return possible because he'd be a free agent - SPORT

Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit in the summer of 2021, to Paris Saint-Germain, caught most people by surprise. When all seemed to be sorted with his contract renewal, an agreement within LaLiga's financial regulations could not be met. His goodbye was dramatic and the images of his departure were tear-filled and seen around the globe.

Barcelona's right-back problem: Sergi Roberto and other alternatives - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez only has Sergi Roberto available to play at right-back this weekend in Mallorca after losing Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Hector Bellerin to injury.

Barça still monitoring Gaya as Valencia renewal talks drag on - SPORT

After a busy summer of signings, Barcelona are already working on the future, although with the idea that only small touches are needed.

Barcelona delighted with Rafa Marquez's start as Atletic coach - SPORT

Beyond the good results being achieved by Barcelona Atletic -- 11 points, three wins, two draw, seven goals scored and two conceded -- the board of directors at the Catalan club are delighted with coach Rafa Marquez.