This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile most recently wrote a piece for Squawka previewing Spain in the World Cup.

This time around we discuss the many Barcelona injuries coming off the international break. How will Xavi’s men do in a wildly busy October on a depleted squad? Then we move on to chat about the English national team and Emile attempts to make me feel better about the USMNT.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.