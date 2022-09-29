Xavi calls up Marc Casado to Barcelona training amid injury crisis

Xavi called up 19-year-old Marc Casado to Barcelona training on Thursday as he looks for options at right-back after injuries to Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Hector Bellerin.

Casado was given the nod and could now be in the matchday squad for Saturday’s trip to Real Mallorca in La Liga.

The 19-year-old did feature for Barcelona in pre-season but then dropped back down to Barca Atletic where he’s featured in all five of the team’s games this season.

Casado usually plays in midfield but does have experience as a full-back and has been tipped to play in the position by Carles Martinez the coach who brought him to Barcelona.

“I was surprised when I saw him as a winger, but he is a very intelligent player who understands the game. It is true that he is used to playing as a midfielder but he is dynamic and fast,” he said. “I think Marc could adapt. He can play as a more internalized winger or close out three playing like Koundé was doing.” Source | Diario Sport

There will no doubt be questions about the right-back position and Marc Casado for Xavi in tomorrow’s pre-match press conference as the Barcelona coach looks forward to Saturday’s game.