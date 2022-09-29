Barcelona see Ruben Neves as Sergio Busquets’s replacement - report

FC Barcelona are targeting Ruben Neves as the replacement for veteran Sergio Busquets, after the latter is seen as likely to leave next summer.

According to the latest from the gossip pages, Neves would come at a fair price from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC while Martín Zubimendi’s price could become an obstacle to his signing.

Zubimendi has been rumored as Busquets’s replacement, but Barça fear Real Sociedad will be inflexible with his price. That is the reason the media has now moved onto Neves, who is ending his contract in 2024. The hope is that Wolves will have to sell him for much less than the 50 million euro or so they demanded for him this past summer, as they will not want to enter into the final season of his contract.

Zubimendi’s contract ends in 2025 but it is understood La Real will attempt to extend his deal until 2027, and take his release clause from 60 million to 90 million.

In addition, Nico González will return from his loan to Valencia CF, hopefully stronger than ever. The other option for the position would be Frenkie de Jong. Xavi has used the Dutchman in that position this season, although whether it’s his best role is certainly questionable.