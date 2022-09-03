The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for a big La Liga game against Sevilla, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 16. Miralem Pjanic, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 22. Raphinha

The transfer window is finally over and the 26-man squad has been finalized, which means that as long as the entire squad is fit and healthy there will always be three players left out for each game. The decision for this one was made easy by the fact that new signings Héctor Bellerín and Marcos Alonso have just arrived and haven’t trained with the squad yet, so they both miss out alongside youngster Pablo Torre per the manager’s decision.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé

The match kicks off on Saturday at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!