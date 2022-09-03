 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Barcelona News: 3 September 2022; All set for Sevilla trip, Barça officially sign Marcos Alonso

A round-up of the latest Barcelona news and rumors

By Renato Gonçalves
When and where to watch Sevilla v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona
Barça are back in La Liga action again this Saturday with a trip to the Ramon Sánchez Pizjuán to take on Sevilla. The game kicks off at 9pm CEST local time but, as always, we have for you a detailed list of kick off times and broadcast information from all around the world.

The lowdown on Sevilla FC - FC Barcelona
Barça and Sevilla meet on Sunday at 9.00pm CEST in the fourth weekend of Liga action. Here's the lowdown on a team that has not got off to the best of starts in La Liga 2022/23.

The squad for Sevilla - FC Barcelona
Xavi Hernández names 23 players in the party that will be travelling to the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Saturday

2022/23 shirt numbers confirmed - FC Barcelona
The transfer window is officially closed. At the end of it all, Xavi Hernández is left with a 21-man first team squad, following the last-minute departures of Dest, Braithwaite, Abde and Aubameyang, plus the arrivals of Héctor Bellerín and Marcos Alonso.

Marcos Alonso joins FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona and Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement to sign the player after he terminated his contract with Chelsea Football Club. The defender will sign a contract until 30 June 2023 and the buyout clause has been set at 50 million euros.

10 things about Marcos Alonso - FC Barcelona
A collection of facts that you may or may not know about Barca's new signing

Marcos Alonso: 'Amazing to be here' - FC Barcelona
New FC Barcelona signing discusses his move, and says he feels especially proud to come to a club were his father was such a success before him

Bellerín 'very excited to be back home' - FC Barcelona
Héctor Bellerín is in Barcelona. After being announced as a new FC Barcelona player on Thursday, he headed straight to the airport on Friday to start getting ready for his new adventure.

