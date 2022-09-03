Sevilla FC (15th, 1pt) vs FC Barcelona (3rd, 7pts)*

*Points and positions at the time of writing on Friday

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 4

Barcelona Outs & Doubts: Héctor Bellerín, Marcos Alonso, Pablo Torre (out)

Sevilla Outs & Doubts: Adnan Januzaj, Karim Rekik, Marcão, Tecatito Corona (out)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Estádio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville, Spain

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

VAR: Jesús Gil Manzano

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 3 (Canada), Premier Sports 1 (UK), MTV (India), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga, others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Following a big win over Real Valladolid at home to pick up their first three points at home this season and a chaotic end to the summer transfer window with a wild Deadline Day, Barcelona return to La Liga action when they travel to the beautiful region of Andalusia to face Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Saturday Night Fútbol.

The busiest transfer window in club history is now finally over, and as fun as it is to read and discuss rumors and signings this sport is and should always be about what happens on the pitch. And we’re about to begin some crazy uninterrupted fun on the pitch until the World Cup, which will make club football’s calendar absolutely insane over the next two months.

There is a two-week international break at the end of this month, but Barça will play either a La Liga or Champions League match every three days until that break, and the craziness will continue until the middle of November.

The club worked extremely hard over the summer to add depth to Xavi Hernández’s squad to deal with such craziness, and he will have to show the ability to rotate between players and tactical systems to keep the team fresh and competitive in every game. But a few matches require the absolute strongest team available no matter what, and that is the case for this one.

Despite their incredibly slow start to the season, with only one point from their first three matches and five goals conceded to teams that are expected to fight against relegation, Sevilla remain one of the very best teams in Spain and Julen Lopetegui is too good a coach to not fix this mess.

Losing the starting center-back pairing of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde is a big reason for the huge defensing struggles, and it won’t be easy to see Kounde wearing the Barça shirt so soon after his departure. But Sevilla worked hard to sign quality midfielders and attackers in the last week of the transfer window, so we might see a bit of a shift from their usual low-scoring, defensive tactics to more of an expansive, entertaining attacking side this season.

They will eventually solve their defensive issues as well, but this is a golden opportunity for an on-fire Barça attack to pounce and bring their most dangerous offensive weapons to wreak havoc at the Pizjuán. Playing at Sevilla is never, ever easy, but if there was ever a good time to play them, this is it.

Barça need to keep winning to stay close to the title challengers, and to keep their confidence levels high ahead of the Champions League opener. This should be a good one, and despite their struggles Sevilla should never be taken for granted. Ever.

Let’s dance.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé

Sevilla (4-3-3): Bono; Navas, Nianzou, Fernando, Telles; Jordán, Gudelj, Torres; Lamela, Mir, Gómez

PREDICTION

Sevilla’s defense is still not very solid in these early days of the season, but they can be pretty dangerous going forward with their attacking talent. I expect a fun game with goals, and an important win for the visitors: 3-1 Barça.