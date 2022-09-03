WELCOME TO THE RAMÓN SÁNCHEZ PIZJUÁN!!! The beautiful home of Sevilla in the capital of Andalusia is the site of a huge La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to stay unbeaten and win their third game in a row in the league, but it won’t be easy against a tough Sevilla side that desperately need three points after a slow start to the season. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 4

Date/Time: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Estádio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville, Spain

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

VAR: Jesús Gil Manzano

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 3 (Canada), Premier Sports 1 (UK), MTV (India), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga, others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!