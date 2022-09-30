Manchester City willing to listen to offers over €90m for Bernardo Silva - report

Manchester City are set for contract renewal talks with Bernardo Silva, whose future is considered unsettled. And they will listen to offers starting at 80 million pounds, which is about 90 million euros for the midfielder, according to the latest report from England.

FC Barcelona have long been linked with Silva, who has grown into a star at City. No formal bids were tabled, but the interest was always there. Despite this, City and their manager, ex-Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola, want Silva to stay with them.

Despite this, City are said to be willing to listen to good offers for him. Silva still has a contract for two-and-a-half years and is a key player for Guardiola, who signed him from AS Monaco.

Discussions are said to take place over the next few months which will dictate both Silva’s future and the Citizens’ long-term planning in the transfer market.