The next LaLiga match comes ever closer and preparations continue in the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper now that the September international break is over. Today saw the third session of the week in preparation for the upcoming match against Mallorca on Saturday 1 October, kickoff 9pm CEST at the Visit Mallorca Estadi.

This Saturday, FC Barcelona are off to Mallorca for a 9pm start local time and the global guide below shows what that means in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Manchester City will meet with Bernardo Silva and his agents soon to speak about the Portugal midfielder's plans for the future. Silva would have liked to leave for Spain in the last two summers, according to the Daily Mail, but City have not given up hope of tying him down.

Barcelona's priority is to find a replacement for Sergio Busquets next season and Ruben Neves remains an option. Despite Frenkie de Jong staying this summer and playing in Busquets' position when required, the position is still one Barça want to strengthen.

Lucy Bronze (Berwick-upon-Tweed, England, Oct. 28 1991) looks happy in Barcelona. Her career has been up and down. In 2020, after many years on the up, full of team and individual titles, she was named FIFA's The Best and hit the top. It was then she decided to leave Lyon and return to Manchester, where she spent two years with Man City.