Lewandowski advises Barcelona to target Jakub Kiwior - report

Robert Lewandowski has apparently become an Italian football scout, according to reporting from Tuttosport. The Polish striker has reportedly advised Barcelona to keep an eye on and target Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior.

The defender plays with Lewy on the Polish national team and has made a pretty solid impression. At only 22 years old, Kiwior has plenty of time to continue improving, and Lewy thinks that should happen at Barca according to reports.

During the international break, Robert had some kind words for his national team pal.

“The guy has great potential,” he said. “During the warm-up of the game with The Netherlands, I thought: ‘Who is this guy?’ Then, during the match, I saw that he is extraordinary.” Lewandowski | Source

We’ll have to see if Barca take his advice and keep an eye on the lad in the coming months.