Juventus keen on signing Jordi Alba in January - report

After becoming pretty friendly with the bench at Barcelona this year, Jordi Alba is reportedly on the wishlist for Juventus in the winter window.

The Spanish left-back has fallen down the pecking order of full-backs when all are healthy at Barca, and a move to Serie A may be in the cards in a few months.

Alba was linked with a move to Inter on deadline day but ended up staying at Barca, although it’s not clear how much he’s enjoying life as a substitute.

His future may depend on how healthy the Barca defense is come January after the World Cup ravages players' health.

Barca are already losing defenders left, right and center during international duty, and things may be tricky again as the schedule intensifies.

Juventus are in desperate need of really any influx of talent. They’re floundering domestically and Alba still has something left in the tank. Now it just comes down to details.