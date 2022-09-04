FC Barcelona News: 4 September 2022; First goals for Eric & Raphina, Xavi talks Sevilla win

Raphinha and Eric score first competitive goals | FC Barcelona

Summer signing Raphinha and center-back Eric Garcia both scored their first competitive goals for Barcelona in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Sevilla.

Barça coach Xavi on positive dynamic, Gavi and leader Lewandowski | Sport

Barcelona coach Xavi has spoken about his team’s win and heaped praise on teenage midfielder Gavi and striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona ‘seeking legal advice’ over Antoine Griezmann loan deal | 90min

Barcelona are seeking legal advice over Antoine Griezmann’s Atletico loan. The deal includes a €40m purchase option if he plays more than 45 minutes in 14 games this season.

Ter Stegen: “Xavi is doing a spectacular job” | Sport

Marc-Andre ter Stegen praised Xavi after Saturday’s win over Sevilla. The goalkeeper said afterwards, “He has recovered what we wanted. He is doing a spectacular job.”

Tottenham boss Conte: Lenglet proved himself in victory over Fulham | Tribal Football

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte was full of praise for Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet after he impressed in Saturday’s Premier League win over Fulham.

Xavi labels Gavi as the heart of Barcelona | Football Espana

Xavi singled out teenage midfielder Gavi for praise after the youngster picked up the man of the match award against Sevilla on Saturday.