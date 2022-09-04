WATCH: Ez Abde conjures up brilliant assist on Osasuna debut

Ez Abde made his Osasuna debut on Sunday after sealing a loan move from Barcelona and didn’t need long to make an impression.

The winger was introduced in the 81st minute and needed only nine minutes to come up with a brilliant assist for the hosts’ winner.

Abde picked up the ball out wide from the left from a throw, raced infield and into the box before sliding in a low cross for Ruben Garcia to knock home.

Claro que tienes que encarar, Abde pic.twitter.com/NEz90vJCRH — C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) September 4, 2022

Vaya asistencia de Abde Ezzalzouli para ganar el partido para Osasuna pic.twitter.com/cC6lJqKxve — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 4, 2022

It was a stunning piece of play from Abde and ensured he also wrote his name into the history books at his new club.

1 - Ez Abde has provided his first assist in LaLiga (11 appearances), becoming today the youngest player to assist a goal on his debut for Osasuna in the top-flight in the 21st century (20 years and 216 days). Impact. pic.twitter.com/Y4YegDjecv — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 4, 2022

Barcelona tied Abde down to a new contract that runs until 2026 before he left on deadline day which suggests he is still in the club’s future plans.

The move to Osasuna offers Abde the chance for some regular football and Barca will obviously be keeping a close eye on the winger to see how he fares this season.