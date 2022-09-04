 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Ez Abde conjures up brilliant assist on Osasuna debut

Great stuff from the Barcelona loanee

By Gill Clark
/ new
Olot v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ez Abde made his Osasuna debut on Sunday after sealing a loan move from Barcelona and didn’t need long to make an impression.

The winger was introduced in the 81st minute and needed only nine minutes to come up with a brilliant assist for the hosts’ winner.

Abde picked up the ball out wide from the left from a throw, raced infield and into the box before sliding in a low cross for Ruben Garcia to knock home.

It was a stunning piece of play from Abde and ensured he also wrote his name into the history books at his new club.

Barcelona tied Abde down to a new contract that runs until 2026 before he left on deadline day which suggests he is still in the club’s future plans.

The move to Osasuna offers Abde the chance for some regular football and Barca will obviously be keeping a close eye on the winger to see how he fares this season.

