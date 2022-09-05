Xavi has already fallen in love with Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal - report

Barcelona are renowned for bringing through talented youngsters from their famed La Masia academy and one of the club’s current jewels is 15-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Xavi had a closer look at the teenager on Sunday after calling up a host of the club’s highly-rated youngsters to train with the first team.

Yamal was one of 10 players from the Under-19 squad to join the workout the club confirmed.

Astralaga, Biel Vicens, Arnau Casas, Joan Anaya, Luzzi, Derek, Georgiev, Toni Caravaca and Niko Takahashi were also called up to Sunday’s recovery session.

Xavi has been asking about the club’s most promising talents and “quickly fell in love” with Yamal after discovering the teenager, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The youngster is “considered the greatest talent at La Masia” and has been described as a “special talent” who is similar to Ansu Fati.

Barca are doing their best to make Yamal feel loved right now because he’s so highly-rated and also because he will be able to sign his first professional contract his year.

Other clubs will surely be lurking and willing to make offers but Barca feel they have the edge because his agent Ivan de la Pena also represents Gavi and Eric Garcia.