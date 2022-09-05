FC Barcelona News: 5 September 2022; Bellerin & Alonso latest, Pablo Torre in UCL squad

Bellerín and Marcos Alonso’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday | Sport

New signings Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso are set to be presented as new Barcelona players at the Ciutat Esportiva on Tuesday afternoon.

Barça register Pablo Torre in their Champions League squad | Sport

Barcelona new boy Pablo Torre has been registered in the Champions League squad for 2022-23 and will be available to play in Europe’s top competition.

Barcelona plan Champions League rotations | Football Espana

Barcelona are planning rotations in the Champions League ahead of a busy schedule. Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Gavi and Ousmane Dembele will all be rested.

Recovery training after the victory against Seville with many of the Juvenil A team | Sport

Barcelona players had a recovery session on Sunday after the win over Sevilla, with Xavi calling up 10 Juvenil A players as well, including top prospect Lamine Yamal.

Why doesn’t Griezmann play more than 45 minutes for Atletico Madrid? | Marca

Atletico have been using Griezmann sparingly this season because they will have to sign him for €40m if he plays more than 45 minutes in 50% of the matches he’s available for.

Viktoria Plzen arrive at Camp Nou in good form, and will pose a threat to Barça | Sport

Viktoria Plzen are up next at the Camp Nou in the Champions League and arrive in good form and without a defeat in their first 12 games of the season in all competitions.

Gavi becomes a permanent fixture for Xavi with contract renewal coming | Marca

Gavi has become a permanent fixure in the Barcelona team this season under Xavi. The midfielder has still not signed a contract renewal but has reached an agreement.