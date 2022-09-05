Puyol offers advice to Pique and Alba about game time at Barcelona

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has shared his thoughts on Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba who are both struggling for game time this season under Xavi.

Alba has lost his place in the starting XI currently to Alejandro Balde and now also faces competition from new signing Marcos Alonso for minutes.

Meanwhile, Pique hasn’t managed a single minute in 2022-23 and is behind Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order.

Puyol says that although the two players may not be starting for Barca, they can still help the team with their experience.

“How you deal with the role of being a substitute depends on each person,” he said. “But as the years pass, your perspective changes and you understand you can also helo from off (the pitch). If I didn’t play, I could get angry, but in my final year, I told Tata (Martino) not to play me and to pick someone else.” “I thought that (Marc) Bartra needed more minutes in case I could not play. I am sure they will look out for the good of the team.”

The former Barca captain also warned the duo they need to keep on their toes because they will be needed at some points during the season.

“I have not spoken with them. Players are competitive and winners. They have to train 100%, I am convinced the team will need them. They have to be ready to perform when the team needs them,” he added. “Pique played a lot of games while injured, forcing the issue and you can pay for that. The team has strengthened well in defence, but Pique is a great player and if he is 100% he will be important for the team. He can also contribute a lot in the dressing room with all his experience.” Source | Sport

Xavi has said something similar in the early weeks of what promises to be a long season. The campaign will of course be disrupted by the 2022 World Cup which is due to start in November.