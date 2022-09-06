FC Barcelona players registered for 2022/23 Champions League - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona has reported to UEFA the name of the players in its 2022/23 Champions League, two days ahead of the opener against Viktoria Pilsen on Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzeň - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are back in Champions League action again this Wednesday. The first round of Group C fixtures sees them at home to Viktoria Plzeň of the Czech Republic.

A wall that means wins - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's German keeper has certainly been delivering the goods in the opening matches of the season. Ter Stegen has only conceded one goal in four games, just the third time this century that the team has survived 360 minutes of league football with just one or fewer goals against.

Pjanic will leave Barcelona this week with Sharjah leading chase - SPORT

If there are no twists, Miralem Pjanic will leave FC Barcelona this week. The Bosnian midfielder has received a big offer from Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates and, after initially having doubts, he has been convinced the three-year offer, at the age of 32, is a lucrative one that cannot be turned down.

Excl: Dembele explains how & when everything 'clicked' in his Barça career - SPORT

It's a pleasure to watch Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele in his current form. He is more implicated than ever, delivering good performances and happy on and off the pitch.

Carles Puyol's advice for out of favour Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique - SPORT

Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol says Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique have to keep training hard to be ready when their chance comes this season.

Bayern Munich still tracking Gavi as delay for new Barça deal drags on - SPORT

Barcelona had one of their best transfer windows in recent years with the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany, Jordi Cruyff and the rest of the staff can now rest... but not for long.