PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzeň - FC Barcelona

The Champions League anthem is back! Moments before the 9pm CEST kick-off on Wednesday, that very spine-chingling melody will blasting across the Spotify Camp Nou PA system.

The first Champions League squad - FC Barcelona

The Champions League is back and FC Barcelona get started on Wednesday at 9pm CEST against Viktoria Plzen at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Kounde: 'We're excited' - FC Barcelona

Jules Kounde is on the point of playing his first Champions League game in a Barça jersey against the Czech champions at 9m CEST on Wednesday.

Dembélé: 'Xavi is really supportive' - FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembélé has started the season in great form. The French winger has become a key man for Barça, contributing greatly in attack.

Bellerín: 'I always thought I'd be back' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona has a new right back. Héctor Bellerín was officially presented on Tuesday in the company of president Joan Laporta. Originally a resident at La Masia, he admitted that he always had the feeling that he'd be back here one day, saying "I'm very excited to wear the blaugrana jersey with the first team. It's been one of my dreams ever since I was a little kid."

Marcos Alonso 'hungry for success' - FC Barcelona

Marcos Alonso is officially here at FC Barcelona. The left back was joined by president Joan Laporta at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Tuesday where he said this "is what I have always wanted since my father brought me to the ground when I was a kid."

Xavi: Why can't we win the Champions League? - SPORT

Xavi Hernández will start his first Champions League season at the Camp Nou next Wednesday against Viktoria Plzen. With a renewed team and a lot of talent in their ranks, the expectations in this Barça are high, so he stressed that there is enthusiasm and can hope to deliver a great performance.

Miralem Pjanic is no longer training with Barça - SPORT

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández led another training session this morning at the Tito Vilanova training ground with all the available players ahead of the Champions League opener.