WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of Barcelona’s first match in their new European journey as they welcome Czech champions Viktoria Plzen for Matchday 1 of the Champions League group stage. Barça come into this one having made an unbeaten start to the La Liga season, and they hope to maintain the momentum by beating the weakest team in the group and getting off to a triumphant start to the continental campaign. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action! Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Group C, Matchday 1

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Lawrence Visser (BEL)

VAR: Benoît Millot (FRA)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Sport 6 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Not Available (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport.com (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), Sony LIV (India), others

