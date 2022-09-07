Barcelona confirm Miralem Pjanic departure

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Miralem Pjanic has been released from his contract and has left the club.

LATEST NEWS | Agreement to release Miralem Pjanić from his contract with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 7, 2022

The news comes as no surprise, with Xavi having confirmed in his press conference yesterday that Pjanic has decided to leave.

The former Juventus man is now a free agent and is expected to sign for Sharjah FC shortly.

Here’s Barca’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Miralem Pjanić have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract binding the player to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“The club publicly expresses its gratitude to the player for his professionalism, dedication and commitment and for always adapting his contract to the club’s situations and needs. It wishes him every success and fortune in the future.”

Goodbye and good luck to Miralem Pjanic!