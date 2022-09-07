Barcelona Femeni sign Keira Walsh from Man City in world-record deal

Barcelona Femeni have agreed a world record transfer fee with Manchester City for midfielder Keira Walsh.

The England international midfielder will join on a three-year contract for a reported fee of €400,000.

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement on the transfer of English midfielder Keira Walsh, who will be signing a contract through to 30 June 2025. “The player is currently playing World Cup qualifiers for her country, and will be coming to Barcelona to join her new team-mates once the international break is over.”

Walsh was into the final year of her contract at Manchester City and will now link up with England team-mate Lucy Bronze at the Camp Nou.

The new signing was part of the Lionessess team that claimed victory at Euro 2022 and won the player of the match away in the final win over Germany.

Welcome to Barcelona, Keira Walsh!