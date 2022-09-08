FC Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Pilsen: What a start! - FC Barcelona

Three from Lewandowski and one each for Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres get the Champions League off to the perfect start

Hat-trick hero Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has always had a love affair with the Champions League. First at Borussia Dortmund, then at Bayern Munich and now it's continuing at FC Barcelona. Wednesday was his first game in the competition wearing the blaugrana jersey, and he responded with not one, not two, but three goals. Simply magnificent.

Kessie opens his FC Barcelona account - FC Barcelona

Franck Kessie not only played his first Champions League game for FC Barcelona on Wednesday night, but also got to score his first goal for his new side. His fine header after 13 minutes was the first of five Barça goals against Viktoria Pilsen as their bid to win the trophy for the sixth time got off to the perfect start.

Agreement to terminate Miralem Pjanić's contract with FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Miralem Pjanić have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract binding the player to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Agreement with Manchester City on transfer of Keira Walsh - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement on the transfer of English midfielder Keira Walsh, who will be signing a contract through to 30 June 2025.

Xavi hails Barcelona's hat-trick hero Lewandowski: 'He is insatiable' - SPORT

Xavi Hernández is delighted to have Robert Lewandowski. And not only because of his goals, but also because of his attitude and his game as a whole.