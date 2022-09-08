Jordi Alba talks Inter rumors, being benched by Xavi at Barcelona

Jordi Alba has responded to reports that Barcelona agreed a deal Inter for the left-back in the final days of the summer transfer window.

It was reported that Barca had agreed a move for the 33-year-old but he did not want to leave the Camp Nou and join the Serie A side.

Alba has been asked about the rumors and says he only wanted to stay at the club and remains completely committed to the Catalan giants.

“My thought was always Barcelona because I see myself prepared to compete for the two years remaining on my contract,” he said. “My commitment is 100%, I’m not going to go into that topic anymore. I’m someone who likes to be told things straight. Not everyone does, but I’m like that. But at this point, it doesn’t surprise me anymore in the world of football. I have nothing more to say, although I would like to say more.”

The defender also went on to talk about his lack of game time this season after being benched for Alejandro Balde in the early weeks of the campaign.

“I don’t have to vindicate myself, I’ve been here for many years and I try to do what’s best for the team,” he said. “I have never complained if I don’t play and I hope I can play a lot. I will work and try to help young people.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Alba was back in the team in midweek against Viktoria Plzen as Xavi rotated his side, although it’s not clear who will play at left-back next time out against Cadiz.