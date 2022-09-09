Ten stats from the 5-1 win against Viktoria Plzen - FC Barcelona

The Champions League returned to Spotify Camp Nou in style with a 5-1 defeat of Viktoria Plzen. The game was flowing with juicy nuggets of trivia and here are ten of the best:

Back to work - FC Barcelona

Pitch number 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper was the setting on Thursday morning as the FC Barcelona squad returned to duty immediately after their impressive performance against Viktoria Pilsen in the Champions League.

When and where to watch Cádiz v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

This Saturday, FC Barcelona are off to Cadiz for a 6.30pm start local time and the global guide below shows what that means in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Barça prepares a lawsuit against Atletico over the handling of the Antoine Griezmann buy-out clause - SPORT

FC Barcelona could take legal action against Atletico Madrid over the club's handling of the loan of Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, who has been subbed-in in the 60th minute so as not to play the minimum number of minutes required to trigger the 40 million buyout clause at the end of the season.

Sergi Roberto's diagnosis bears good news for Xavi and the culers - SPORT

Sergi Roberto was substituted at half-time in the Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen as a precaution. The diagnosis made at the Camp Nou was confirmed this Thursday in a new medical examination.

Barça striker Robert Lewandowski named Champions League player of the week - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski has been voted Champions League player of the week thanks to the three goals he scored on his FC Barcelona debut in the continental competition.

Xavi reveals 'secret message' to Ferran Torres during the Champions League tie - SPORT

Barça's victory over Viktoria Plzen left many images to remember and some very curious ones. Among them, was the 'chuleta' that Pablo Torre handed to Ferran Torres on his entrance to the pitch.

The Álex Balde v Marcos Alonso conundrum for Barca coach Xavi - SPORT

FC Barcelona have been pleasantly surprised by Balde's explosion in pre-season. Had Barca not promised Alonso to do everything to bring him, they might have been contempt without him, given the impressive displays of Balde so far.