Barcelona considering suing Atletico over Griezmann transfer fee - report

Barcelona are considering suing, yes suing, Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann and the unpaid €40 million transfer fee, according to ESPN. Griezmann is currently in the second year of a two-year loan and has found himself under a minutes restriction this year.

The terms of the agreement are what is in dispute. Atletico will be obliged to pay that fee for the Frenchman if he plays over 45 minutes in 50% of the games he is selectable for over two seasons. Barcelona’s alleged plans for the suit say that the fact that Griezmann exceeded that limit in his first season, Atletico are due to pay that fee now.

Atletico are in the position wherein they’re saying those terms were over two seasons, not just last year. The two clubs have apparently met recently with Atletico attempting to negotiate a lower fee, with Barca not really budging.

Simeone and Atletico hold all the cards. This suit probably holds no merit, and there’s no world where Barcelona want to see Antoine’s €20m salary return to their books. This’ll be interesting to watch develop in the coming months.