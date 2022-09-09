Bernardo Silva’s dad says Barcelona did make offer for Man City midfielder

Bernardo Silva’s father has been talking about the summer transfer window and speculation that the Portugal international was wanted at Barcelona.

The rumor mill claimed all summer long that Barca wanted Bernardo if Frenkie de Jong left but a move failed to materialize.

Xavi also made it clear he’s a big admirer of Bernardo but his dad, Paulo Silva, says that despite all the talk a serious bid simply did not arrive in time.

“There were many conversations, but a concrete offer wasn’t made in time,” he said. “When it finally came, it was no longer the right time for all parties involved. Things have to happen rationally and it wasn’t an ideal scenario for Bernardo. “He is a mature player, he is 28 years old. Things have to be done rationally, not emotionally.” Source | Marca

There’s already been talk that Barca aren’t giving up on Bernardo. Diario Sport reported on Friday that Barca will try again to land the midfielder next summer.