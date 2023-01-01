Barcelona’s Jordi Alba suspended for Atletico clash after red card against Espanyol

Barcelona will be without Jordi Alba for next weekend’s La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid due to suspension.

The left-back was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Espanyol on New Year’s Eve after picking up two yellow cards.

Alba’s first came after an encounter with Vinicius Souza which saw both men handed the yellow card by Mateu Lahoz.

The Barca left-back then earned a second booking for something he said to Lahoz after the referee had awarded a foul against him.

It was, as you might expect, another chaotic refereeing display from Lahoz who handed out 15 yellow cards and two reds to make La Liga history.

All of which means Alba will have to sit out the match against Diego Simeone’s side, with Alejandro Balde the man likely to replace the left-back in the starting XI.