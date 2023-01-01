FC Barcelona News: 1 January 2023; Happy New Year!

FC Barcelona 1-1 RCD Espanyol: Tense derby ends all square - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have been held to a 1-1 draw in the first game back after the World Cup break. After taking an early lead and dominating Espanyol for over an hour, it was natural to suspect that these were going to be a routine three points for the league leaders.

Jordi Alba makes 300th Liga appearance for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Against Espanyol on Saturday, Jordi Alba made his 300th league appearance for a club he has represented since 2012/13, the year he returned the place he previously spent seven years as a youth player.

Xavi: 'When you miss so many chances, things can happen' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach reflects on the draw at Spotify Camp Nou against Espanyol

Gavi's Golden Boy and Lewandowski's Golden Shoe paraded at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

Two stars to show off their individual accolades ahead of Saturday's game with Espanyol

Xavi: Mateu Lahoz let the game get out of control - SPORT

Xavi did not want to heat things up after the derby clash with Espanyol so he said his team were to blame for not beatine Espanyol.

Sergi Roberto: "Mateu Lahoz forgot Alba already had a yellow card" - SPORT

Sergi Roberto was put forward to make the first comments after Barcelona drew with Espanyol and, of course, Mateu Lahoz was the focus of the questions. The Barça defender said that the Valencian referee had been detrimental in the game, with his continuous interventions and controversial decisions.