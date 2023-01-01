Xavi calls Barcelona in for training after Espanyol draw

Barcelona players were back in training on New Year’s Day after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

The players had been due to have the day off but Xavi called his side in for a session after being disappointed by the result at the Camp Nou.

El primer de l'any pic.twitter.com/cppm0H7ibB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) January 1, 2023

Diario Sport reckon Xavi was left pretty angry after the result and has cancelled a planned day off in favor of an evening training session.

There’s a slightly different story from AS who reckon Xavi had agreed the players could have the day off if they beat Espanyol. The draw means that’s off the table and they must train instead.

Barcelona are heading into a pretty hectic few weeks after finally returning to action after World Cup 2022.

The Catalans play Intercity in midweek in the Copa del Rey, head to Atletico on Sunday in La Liga and then fly out to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup and a game with Betis.