Dani Olmo: Barcelona will always be home for me

RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo has regularly been linked with a return to Barcelona and says the club will always be his home.

The Spain international has also made it clear he wants to return to Spain at some point in the future.

“I played there for six years when I was young. It will always be a home for me. A lot of my friends from the national team play there,” he said. ”I want to go back sometime, it will be great. Spain is my country, my league. My family and friends live there. But I’m not only tied to Spain. The most important thing for me is to play in a club where I feel loved and important.” Source | Bild

Olmo’s comments will probably get the rumor mill all riled up again, although it’s pretty clear Barcelona couldn’t afford to make a move for the forward right now even if they wanted to.