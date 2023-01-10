Recovery session after Atlético win - FC Barcelona

No rest for the Barça squad as they trained on Monday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in what was a recovery session following the 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid on Sunday in the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium in La Liga.

Gavi in the record books again - FC Barcelona

Gavi made his 50th league appearance in the 1-0 win at Atlético Madrid on Sunday night, and in doing to becomes the youngest Barça player ever to reach that figure and the second youngest in the whole league since the turn of the century. Only Iker Muniain was younger when he completed his first half-century.

RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo: "Barcelona will always be home for me" - SPORT

Dani Olmo has always been in Barcelona's orbit. There are very good reports about him at the club and not too long ago, during Ronald Koeman's time on the bench, the club considered his return because the Dutch coach asked to sign him. The economic situation prevented Barça from considering it seriously, but in the future, you never know.

Barcelona appeal Ferran Torres' red card against Atletico Madrid - SPORT

The scuffle between Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres has been reviewed by Barcelona's legal team to find out if there was a possibility of presenting an appeal against the red card that the Blaugrana forward received.

Xavi and Cholo Simeone stunned by Ferran and Savic's wrestling - SPORT

In stoppage time, with Atletico Madrid looking for an equaliser, Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres clashed. The referee Munuera Montero sent them both off. Xavi and Diego Simeone, focused on the action and the ball - far away from the fight - turned and were stunned by what they saw.

Hector Bellerin tipped to replace Alex Moreno at Real Betis - Football España

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin could rejoin Real Betis if Alex Moreno moves to Aston Villa. Moreno has been highlighted as a key transfer target for Villa, with the 29-year-old in good form for Los Verdiblancos this season, with three assists in 13 La Liga appearances.

Sevilla and Barcelona target brushes of interest in favour of alternative move - Football España

Barcelona are not used to being turned down, but both they and Sevilla are crossing a name of their shortlist this week. Eintracht Frankfurt central defender Evan Ndicka is out of contract at the end of the season and available to negotiate, but the French defender is not interested in a move to La Liga.