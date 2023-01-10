Newcastle join Barcelona and Chelsea in race for Moukoko - report

Barcelona are thought to be keen on a move for Youssoufa Moukoko in the summer when his contract expires at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have also been linked with the talented youngster and it seems we can now add Newcastle to his list of admirers too.

The Magpies have “made a substantial verbal approach” to the teenager, according to the Evening Standard.

Newcastle are willing to offer Moukoko “a deal worth over £150,000 a week” to head to St James’ Park at the end of the season when he’s a free agent.

The reports adds that Dortmund also want Moukoko to stay but are “struggling to meet his wage demands” which suggests he could well be off.

Yet Barcelona may also struggle when it comes to wages. We already know the Catalans don’t have much room to manoeuvre in the transfer market, although Joan Laporta has seemed confident summer transfers will be possible.