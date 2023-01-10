Barcelona ordered to pay €8.5m to Matheus Fernandes for unfair dismissal - report

Barcelona have reportedly been ordered to pay €8.5 million to former midfielder Matheus Fernandes for unfair dismissal by a Catalan court.

The 24-year-old sued his former club after seeing his contract terminated early and claimed €14.8m for “moral damages.” Fernandes didn’t get quite that much but has been awarded €8.5m, according to Cadena SER.

The Brazilian moved to Barcelona in 2020 for a fee of €7 million plus €3m in add-ons on a five-year contract. It was a curious transfer that really didn’t work out. Fernandes was subsequently sent out on loan to Real Valladolid before having his contract terminated in June 2021.

Fernandes was never officially presented at Barcelona and only managed 17 minutes of first-team action during his brief spell with the club. Indeed the Brazilian even revealed that former boss Ronald Koeman told him he did not have the quality to play for Barcelona.

The midfielder has recently signed for RB Bragantino on loan for the rest of 2023.