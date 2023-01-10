 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Atlético Madrid want Memphis Depay to replace Joao Felix - report

The Portugal star is heading to Chelsea

By Gill Clark
Intercity v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay has reportedly emerged as a possible option to replace Joao Felix at Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season.

Felix is expected to complete a loan deal to Chelsea shortly, leaving Atletico in search of a replacement.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Memphis is a target and talks are set to begin.

Memphis’s future has been the subject of speculation for some time now. The Dutchman hasn’t featured much this season and is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

The forward has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, but it remains to seen what will happen next.

Memphis is currently with the Barcelona squad heading out to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup and a clash with Real Betis on Thursday.

The forward’s only minutes since the World Cup have come against Intercity in the Copa del Rey and it’s not clear how much he’ll play in Saudi Arabia.

However, he may well be needed when Barca return, particularly as Robert Lewandowski is suspended and Ferran Torres is likely to be hit with a ban after his red card against Atleti.

