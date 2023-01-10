Arsenal interested in signing Eric García - report

Eric García is losing prominence at FC Barcelona and that could lead to a return to the Premier League. The defender has seen Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Koundé surpass him in Xavi’s estimation. There’s thoughts that he could even be behind Marcos Alonso playing at CB in the pecking order. So perhaps it is natural that transfer gossip has started.

Mikel Arteta seems to be a fan of García and the rumors say he could take him to Arsenal FC. The pair are both products of FC Barcelona’s youth academy and coincided at Manchester City, when Arteta was Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Only 20 years old, García needs gametime to improve but he’s having a hard time leaving the bench for club and country. The Gunners may be looking to reinforce their defense and he may be a good candidate.

Reports say García wants to stay at his boyhood club and fight for a place, and in addition, Xavi has not yet sanctioned his sale. For those reasons, he may stay put. However, a good offer from Arsenal could certainly change things.