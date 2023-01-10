 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona following Chelsea target Marcus Thuram

Borussia Mönchengladbach are willing to part with the forward

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Tnani Badreddine/Defodi Images via Getty Images

FC Barcelona are on the hunt for another forward and they are interested in taking Marcus Thuram away from Chelsea FC’s pursuits, according to a new report.

The forward, who is the son of former Barcelona player and French international Lilian Thuram, made his mark coming off the bench for France during the FIFA World Cup.

Thuram, 25, is enjoying a great season at Borussia Mönchengladbach so far and is looking to take a step up by moving to a bigger club soon.

He is out of contract in a few months and Barcelona are always looking for good opportunities via free transfers. They apparently have been following him for a while and even saw him play live. The Catalans appreciate his ability to play either out wide on the left and through the middle, among many qualities.

However, Chelsea have one key advantage: they are willing to pay a transfer fee to get him early. Borussia Mönchengladbach would rather take some money for him in January than let him go completely free.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes