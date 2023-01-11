Barcelona will only let Memphis Depay leave for Atlético Madrid under certain conditions - report

FC Barcelona will only let Memphis Depay leave for Atlético Madrid if they get some financial recompense, according to the latest paper talk.

After João Félix’s exit to Chelsea, the colchoneros have a hole in attack and Memphis has been one of the names on the table. The attacker doesn’t play often for FC Barcelona, and he is keen to go to a big club where he can get more playing time. In addition, there’s a good relationship between the clubs.

So, does that mean it’s basically a done deal? Well, no, for one key reason: Barça will only let him go if the get some income from the deal.

Atlético could pay a fee, but that doesn’t seem to be likely. So the formula that has been discussed is the following: Memphis goes on a free transfer to Atléti, but not on loan for the remaining six months of his Barcelona contract. Instead, he would sign a long-term contract, and Barcelona would keep a high percentage of a future sale.

Barcelona would save on his current salary and then also get, hopefully, some money coming in down the road.

However, Memphis may not want to do this, because he could command a higher salary going on a free transfer after the expiration of his current contract

And in addition, Atlético have other options. That means that if they don’t like these terms, they can just look elsewhere. However, there is still time for a deal to be struck.