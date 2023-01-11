Should Barcelona bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back from Chelsea?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favor from his London club. What if he left on a free transfer, for lower salary, and went to FC Barcelona? It already happened once, just a year ago. Could it happen again?

This time it’s not Mikel Arteta and Arsenal FC, but Graham Potter and Chelsea FC who longer see him as an asset. On Sky Sports, he was even described as “finished” by pundits when he came on as an injury sub in the fifth minute and went out in the 68th with his team needing a goal.

After scoring in 3 straight matches in October, he hasn’t scored in 10 matches, although to be fair sometimes he played only a few minutes in some of them.

Whether Aubameyang would be allowed to leave for the club he just came from, on a free transfer, so soon after Chelsea bought him is questionable. They may insist he’d only return if the Catalans returned the money they paid, which is probably a non-starter.

Barcelona sold him while he was performing well, and now he’s not doing as well and he’s even a few months older. But if the Catalans were to sell Memphis Depay as has been rumored, then who better to sign as a replacement than the man that was ahead of him in the pecking order last season?