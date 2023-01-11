Barça are in Riyadh - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are now in Riyadh. The blaugrana squad landed on Tuesday evening local time in Saudi Arabia where they will take on Real Betis on Thursday in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup.

The Spanish Super Cup is upon us and FC Barcelona are one of the four teams that are on their way to Riyadh in search of the first piece of major silverware of the season.

First chance of silverware for the season: the Spanish Super Cup. The blaugranes face Real Betis in the semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the right to meet either Valencia or Real Madrid in Sunday's final.

Newcastle negotiating with Dortmund's Moukoko - SPORT

Newcastle have made contact with Youssoufa Moukoko to start negotiations for his transfer on a free at the end of the season when his Borussia Dortmund deal expires.

Youssoufa Moukoko’s future is on the line., The player has a big offer from Newcastle while SPORT1 say that he might renew with Borussia Dortmund. The 18 year old striker is getting a lot of minutes and progressing with the German side. They say if he does decide to leave on a free at the end of the season, he is excited to join Barca.

Atletico Madrid want Memphis Depay to fill the hole left by Joao Felix. The Colchoneros think they can get the Dutchman and are working out the deal. They are in conversations with the Catalans.

There’s movement over Memphis Depay’s future. The Barcelona forward is an option for Atletico Madrid to replace Joao Felix, who is heading to Chelsea on loan, per Cadena SER.

Barcelona told to pay Matheus Fernandes 7.7 million euros - SPORT

Barcelona will have to pay 7.7 million euros to Matheus Fernandes for unfair dismissal according to Cadena SER. The Brazilian player was sacked by email in 2021 - his contract was rescinded.

Barcelona know they can get their money back for Raphinha if needed - SPORT

Raphinha was the highest investment made last summer in terms of transfer cost, and the club had faith in him as a Brazil international who had delivered in the Premier League. It was no experiment and the sports staff were fully on board. However it has turned out that Raphinha is not an undisputed starter at Barca.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring Eric Garcia to Arsenal - SPORT

Eric Garcia’s lack of minutes at Barcelona has opened up speculation about a potential departure to England, with Arsenal interested. Their coach Mikel Arteta would like to bring Garcia back to the Premier League, either on loan or permanently.