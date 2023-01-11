Ferran Torres banned for two games after Atletico red

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has been hit with a two-match ban for his red card against Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

The 22-year-old was handed his marching orders after a late wrestling match with Stefan Savic who has also been banned for two matches.

Torres’s ban means he will miss the league games against Girona and Getafe. He is available for the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

The suspension also means he joins Robert Lewandowski in missing the two league matches, as the striker is still out after his red card against Osasuna.

The loss of the two forwards is a blow for Xavi but he does have other options in attack for the two games in Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, and Memphis Depay.

Memphis has of course been linked with a move away but there seems little chance he will be allowed to leave right now, although a late transfer is not out of the question.