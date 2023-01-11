Barcelona Femeni could be thrown out of Copa de la Reina after 9-0 win over Osasuna

Barcelona Femeni cruised to a 9-0 win over Osasuna in the Copa de la Reina on Tuesday night but could now be thrown out of the competition for fielding an ineligible player.

Geyse Ferreira featured for Barcelona and is the reason why the team are facing a possible expulsion. The forward was sent off in last season’s tournament for Madrid CFF and had a ban hanging over her.

Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez said after the match he was not aware of Geyse’s suspension because it did not show up on RFEF records which, you suspect, is unlikely to go down too well with the authorities.

Osasuna have reported Barcelona to the RFEF for fielding an ineligible lineup and will be hoping the Catalans are kicked out of the tournament and they can take their place instead despite being absolutely hammered.

Barcelona have won the Copa de la Reina for the last three years in a row but it may not happen this year if they are not allowed to continue in the tournament.