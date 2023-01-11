Aubameyang wants Barcelona return amidst tumultuous Chelsea stint - report

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang reportedly desires a return to Barcelona. The Chelsea striker is apparently depressed at the club amidst struggling for game time and the English weather, alright I made the second one up.

The report details how Auba wants to leave Stamford Bridge this month and return to Barcelona. He’s apparently been in constant contact with Xavi who’s asking him for patience while Barca solve their Memphis Depay situation.

Memphis is being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid to replace Portugal international Joao Felix who has gone out on loan to, yep that’s right, Chelsea.

Auba’s return to Barca would be a strange circumstance, but it could happen. Chelsea are one of the more unpredictable teams in the world right now. He could be sold for pennies and it wouldn’t be shocking, so we just have to wait and see here.