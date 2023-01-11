Al Nassr’s big offer for Sergio Busquets revealed

Al Nassr is still making moves. The club Saudi Arabian club made a big splash in international football by hiring Cristiano Ronaldo, and offering him an absurd contract in the process.

They hope to add another veteran player this summer in Sergio Busquets. The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season with FC Barcelona, and the Saudi side are reportedly willing to offer €13 million net to convince him to join.

Busquets has always expressed interest in playing in the MLS, and Inter Miami have been the rumored destination for a while. In fact, it’s understood Miami have been negotiating with him for months, but still, no firm agreement has come through.

Despite his advanced age, Busquets is still a regular starter for Barcelona and due to La Liga’s financial rules, signing a replacement will be difficult.

Barcelona would like for him to extend his contract, but the player himself seems unsure. There was even talk of extending his contract until next January only, allowing him to leave in the winter. He supposedly seems keen to finish out the season but is unconvinced of anything past that. Regardless, it’s understood that a final decision will be made soon.

N’Golo Kanté, another player out of contract soon, could be an alternative for Al Nassr.