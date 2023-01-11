AC Milan interested in signing Raphinha - report

AC Milan are interested in signing Raphinha from FC Barcelona according to the Italian media. The Brazilian has just recently moved to the Camp Nou but there are murmurs about a possible exit already.

The 26-year-old signed for Barcelona from Leeds United and played regularly since, but some pundits have felt underwhelmed by the winger, who has two goals in 15 La Liga appearances.

Paolo Maldini, former Milan legend and now the technical director of the club, is said to be looking for attackers to reinforce the squad. Despite Raphinha not playing to his potential yet, his quality is undeniable.

In the summer, Milan would be interested if Barcelona decided to try to recoup their investment, although competition from the Premier League is anticipated.

Barcelona could do with a big sale to help balance the books, but they also would be left with one attacker less to try to face the next season.