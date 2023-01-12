The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Betis, and Xavi Hernández has the following 24 players available for Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 22. Raphinha

Barça are enjoying a rare run of health and all players will be available to play in this one, including Lewandowski and Ferran Torres who are suspended in La Liga for the next two games but can play in Cup matches. Jordi Alba is also back from suspension, and there are no Barça Atlètic players in the squad.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Eric, Alba; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 10pm local time, 8pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 7pm GMT (UK), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Friday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!