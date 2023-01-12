Training at the Prince Faisal stadium - FC Barcelona

The countdown to the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Betis is well under way for FC Barcelona. Xavi Hernández's team will take to the field at 8pm CET on Thursday (10pm in Saudi Arabia) with a place in Sunday's grand final at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh at stake.

FC Barcelona begin another Spanish Super Cup quest on Thursday, a competition that they have yet to win since the introduction of the four-team format. The last time the club lifted the trophy was in Morocco in 2018/19, when they beat in a single game.

FC Barcelona star has high hopes for the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, where Barça are very much the in-form team

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking forward to leaivng the Premier League and coming back to Barcelona if he can, although his intention is to play in Spain. Per AS and confirmed by Barca, the player offered himself to the club in the case that Memphis leaves in January. He would be willing to play almost for free because he realises he made a mistake leaving in the summer.

In the last few hours Barcelona have consulted La Liga about how much salary space they have left to add Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Jijantes reported the news. It's only possible if Memphis Depay or Franck Kessie leave because otherwise there is no breathing room.

Barcelona will play in the Spanish Super Copa semi-final on Thursday against Real Betis, 8pm CET. However they will have to change their strip for the gme. They will have the first team shirt but red shorts and socks.

According to 'Calciomercato', AC Milan are thinking of moving for Raphinha next summer. They consider him one of the best in he world in his position.

The Spanish Football Federation's Competition Committee has achieved the complaint filed by Espanyol against Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's participation in the Catalan derby.

Osasuna have reported Barcelona to the RFEF for fielding an ineligible lineup in Tuesday's Copa de la Reina meeting. Barça won the game 9-0 but face being thrown out of the competition after fielding Brazilian striker Geyse.

While Sergio Busquets weighs up what to do with his future and Barcelona and Xavi try to convince him to continue for a few more months at Camp Nou, proposals are appearing on the table.